Azerbaijan-Ukraine ties developing in spirit of mutual respect - ambassador (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
Trend:
The relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are developing in the spirit of sincere friendship, mutual respect and trust, Trend reports referring to Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevskiy’s message on Twitter on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
"Ukraine and Azerbaijan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which are developing in the spirit of sincere friendship, mutual respect and trust!" Kanevskiy tweeted. "While turning challenges into opportunities, we are confidently moving forward and continue to write a common history of success!"
