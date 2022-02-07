Armenia promises to inform about Azerbaijanis who went missing during First Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

Armenia promised to provide the Azerbaijani side with information about the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who died during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the alleged places of their burial, the Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People told Trend .

Azerbaijan returned eight Armenian servicemen to Armenia on February 7, 2022. Some of them are the servicemen detained on November 16, 2021 when Azerbaijan suppressed a provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces in direction of Kalbajar district of the state border.

“In turn, the Armenian side must provide the Azerbaijani side with information about the Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians who died during the First Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh War and the alleged places of their burial,” the State Commission said.

A videoconference meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President Emmanuel Macron as part of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held at the initiative of President Macron on Feb. 4.

President Ilham Aliyev raised the issue of providing the Azerbaijani side with information about the mass graves of Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war and the Armenian side promised to render assistance in this issue.

This issue was supported by French President Emmanuel Macron.