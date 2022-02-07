Azerbaijan's army conducts training sessions of new training period with artillery units (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, training sessions for a new training period are being held with the rocket and artillery units of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Rocket and artillery units, having left the points of permanent deployment on an alarm signal, moved along the planned routes and took up firing positions.
The training sessions focused on improving the commanding staff's agile decision-making skills, taking into account the combat experience gained during the Second Karabakh War, as well as training fire management issues in interoperability with other types of troops and developing the practical skills of servicemen.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023
Rapid construction of Barda-Aghdam road continues - State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Eager to show world that Azerbaijani, Turkish youth can do better in technology - CTO of Turkish BAYKAR (Exclusive)
Keeping LPG price artificially low could discourage expansion in production - World Bank (Exclusive)
Intelligent Transport Management Center transferred to Azerbaijani Interior Ministry’s subordination following presidential decree
Baku Transport Agency transferred to subordination of Baku City Executive Power following presidential decree