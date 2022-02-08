Azerbaijan establishes Organizing Committee for 74th Int'l Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 7 on 19:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to establish an Organizing Committee in connection with the 74th International Astronautical Congress to be held in Baku in 2023, Trend reports.

According to the order, great progress has been achieved in Azerbaijan in the field of widespread use of modern technologies, digital development and the creation of a space industry.

The modern infrastructure for the space industry was created in the country thanks to the comprehensive state support during the past years. The telecommunications satellites, which are an important component of information security, were launched into orbit. The dependence on satellites of foreign countries has been eliminated and the satellite services are exported.

The existing satellite network, along with the protection of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, also renders important support to its social and economic development.

Azerbaijan, becoming a member of the global space industry, has gained great prestige in the international space community thanks to the successful satellite projects.

Proceeding from the experience gained in the field of space industry and satellite services, the human capital and the reputation of a reliable partner, Azerbaijan is entitled to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2023.

The fact that Azerbaijan, 50 years after the International Astronautical Congress organized for the first time in Baku in 1973 under the leadership of great leader Heydar Aliyev, will again host this event, has a symbolic significance.

Holding of this International Congress in Azerbaijan for the second time will create invaluable opportunities for development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, expansion of cooperation with the international space community and the International Astronautical Federation representing it, as well as closer integration into global space industry.

According to the order, a decision has been made to create an Organizing Committee with the composition mentioned below:

Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Organizing Committee

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Interior Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

President of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan

Head of the Baku City Executive Power

Chairman of the Board of the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos)

President of Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company

Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center

Director of the Baku Convention Center.

The Organizing Committee, established upon part 1 of this order, must prepare and implement an action plan for holding the 74th International Astronautical Congress on October 2-6, 2023 in Baku. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must resolve issues arising from the order.