Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev met with Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States Bagdad Amreyev, Hajiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
He noted that the parties discussed current projects on the broad agenda.
