Azerbaijan, Moldova cooperate effectively within international organizations - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Moldova effectively cooperate within the framework of international organizations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Today I had very fruitful discussions with my colleague on the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova. We discussed the development of cooperation in agriculture, telecommunications and other areas," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.

According to Bayramov, the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries was also considered at the meeting.