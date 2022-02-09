Moldova intends to support Azerbaijan in mine-clearance operations - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Moldova intends to support Azerbaijan in demining operations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Bayramov noted that mines pose the biggest threat to reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"I informed my esteemed colleague about this, and he expressed his desire to support Azerbaijan in this direction," the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister said.