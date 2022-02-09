Azerbaijani FM discloses timeframe for completing railway construction to border with Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The construction work on the railway to the border with Armenia is scheduled to be completed in 2023, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Bayramov said that besides the restoration work in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Azerbaijan fulfills its obligations to restore transportation routes.

“Azerbaijan launched construction of a 110-kilometer railway line to the border with Armenia back in 2021,” Bayramov added. “Around 24 percent of the construction work has been completed and it is expected to be fully built in 2023. Moreover, 27 percent of the road construction was completed. This shows Azerbaijan's responsible approach to its work, while Armenia does nothing except for contradictory statements.”