Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the state border with Armenia without preconditions, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, paying a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Speaking of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it is necessary to resolve the issue of the delimitation and demarcation of the state border. Azerbaijan is ready for the operation of the commission for the boundary delimitation and demarcation without any conditions, but the Armenian side is trying to impose the preconditions for the start of the commission work. Such an approach does not contribute to positive dynamics," Bayramov stated.