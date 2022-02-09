Armenia submits proposal to Azerbaijan on restoring road communication
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Armenia submitted a proposal to Azerbaijan and Russia on restoring road transport, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the governmental hour in Parliament, Trend reports referring to Armenian media outlets.
"The proposals on roads have been formulated and conveyed. We have submitted these offers to Azerbaijan, Russia and international partners. As soon as we receive a positive response from Azerbaijan, we are ready to carry out the restoring and building process of road transportation," he said.
