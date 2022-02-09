Russia welcomes transfer of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Russia welcomes the repatriation of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
