Azerbaijani FM holds talks with Iraqi Deputy FM (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Feb. 9 received a delegation led by Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bayramov emphasized that bilateral relations, developing on the basis of historical ties between the two peoples, are developing.

Expressing satisfaction with the level of political dialogue between the parties, he noted the meetings with his Iraqi counterpart in the framework of various international events over the past year. It was noted that the meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq last year, as well as the visit of the Iraqi oil minister, contributed to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Bayramov also spoke about the post-Karabakh conflict situation in the region, the implementation of tripartite statements by Azerbaijan, large-scale reconstruction and construction work carried out in the country's liberated territories, and the implementation of the necessary work to return internally displaced persons to their lands.

Minister Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah noted the importance of developing bilateral relations. Mentioning the experience of Iraq in the issue of internally displaced persons, as well as the restoration of destroyed territories, he expressed the readiness of the country to share this experience with Azerbaijan.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on the efforts to ensure a peaceful future for the region, carrying out restoration work on the liberated lands.

During the meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov extended congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, handed over a letter addressed to the Iraqi colleague.

The parties exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, political consultations were held between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iraq. From Azerbaijan, the delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, from the Iraqi side - Deputy Foreign Minister Nazar Isa Abdulhadi al-Khayrullah. Within the framework of political consultations, discussions were held on a number of issues of cooperation.