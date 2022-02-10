Azerbaijan's military positions undergo fire by Armenian troops in Kalbajar direction (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 09:22
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
The positions of Azerbaijan's army in the Kalbajar district’s Zeylik settlement underwent fire from the Armenian troops in the Basarkechar region’s Yukhari Shorzha settlement, starting from 22:00 (GMT+4) February 9, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by Azerbaijan, the fire of the opposing side was suppressed.
