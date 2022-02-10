Azerbaijan committed to NAM principles – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 09:59)

Azerbaijan is committed to the principles of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference at ADA University, Trend reports.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the initiatives within the Non-Aligned Movement.

“The initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan were adopted in accordance with the principles of this organization,” Bayramov said.