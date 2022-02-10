Azerbaijan puts no restrictions on UNESCO mission – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Maryana Ahmadova - Trend:

Azerbaijan does not put any restrictions on UNESCO mission here, the country's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the Non-Aligned Movement model at ADA University in Baku, while talking to reporters, Trend reports.

Bayramov said that Azerbaijan appealed to UNESCO in June, regarding the sending of a mission to the country.

A videoconference meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President Emmanuel Macron as part of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was held on Feb. 4. An agreement was reached during the meeting to send a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“UNESCO can explore both Muslim and Christian monuments,” Bayramov said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Culture ministry expressed hope that the UNESCO mission's work will be important in terms of detailed study, monitoring, and documentation of the heritage of the Azerbaijani people on the territory of Armenia.