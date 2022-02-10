Azerbaijan approves structure of State Reserves Agency - decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on ensuring the activities of the State Reserves Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
In accordance with the decree, the structure of the State Reserves Agency has been approved.
Will be updated
