Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding report of Finance Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

The Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva made a statement regarding the report of the Ministry of Finance, Trend reports.

According to her, the Ministry of Finance's report does not indicate the period of the inspection, for which she considered it necessary to clarify the issue.

"We would like to emphasize that the control measures conducted by the State Financial Control Service in 2021 cover the period from January 1, 2015 to July 3, 2020. As a result of the operation carried out by the State Security Service in 2020, senior officials of the Department of Affairs of the Foreign Ministry have been detained, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was recognized as a victim following the investigative actions," Abdullayeva said.

In accordance with the decision of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes as of December 22, 2021, the return of funds received by these persons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was ensured.