President of Azerbaijan signs law approving Shusha Declaration
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the signed the Law on the approval of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports.
The Shusha Declaration was signed on June 15, 2021 in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha.
