President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district on February 13, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of 110/35/10 kV Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 power substations of Azerenergy Open Joint-Stock Company.

Will be updated