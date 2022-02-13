President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at headquarters of special representative office of President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 13

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Aghdam district on February 13, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the conditions created at the headquarters of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region.

Will be updated