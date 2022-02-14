Azerbaijani, Georgian PMs talk over phone
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili talked over the phone, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
The concern over the earthquake that occurred in Georgia was expressed during the conversation.
Moreover, the interlocutors highly appreciated the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields and discussed the prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan to start preparations for construction of railway terminal near border of two countries
From March, reconstruction and repair work will begin in Aghdam Juma Mosque - President Ilham Aliyev
There are already five residents in Aghdam Industrial Park and they are starting to work - President Ilham Aliyev