Azerbaijan strengthening protection of children's rights - decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on certain matters in connection with preventing children's deprivation of parental care and strengthening the protection of their rights, Trend reports.
