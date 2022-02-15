President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Frank-Walter Steinmeier on re-election as president of Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Frank-Walter Steinmeier due to his re-election as president of Germany, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

This year, we will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Germany. The political dialogue we have achieved at the bilateral level, as well as the mutually beneficial cooperation established in a number of areas over this period serve the interests of our countries and our two peoples.

I believe that through our joint efforts, our interstate relations and fruitful cooperation will continue to develop and expand in both bilateral format and within the framework of the European Union.

I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your responsible activity," the letter said.