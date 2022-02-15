Azerbaijan stops engineering work of members of illegal Armenian armed units - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
Members of an illegal Armenian armed units were conducting engineering work under the guise of agricultural work on Azerbaijan's territory, where Russian peacekeepers were temporarily stationed, on Feb. 15, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
"As a result of urgent measures taken by our units, these activities were immediately stopped," the ministry said.
