Turkey may hold trilateral meeting on Ukraine with consent of Russia - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has a positive attitude towards the idea of ​​holding a trilateral meeting among Presidents of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on his way from the United Arab Emirates to Ankara, Trend reports.

According to him, if President of Russia Vladimir Putin supports this proposal, the tripartite meeting may take place in Istanbul or Ankara.

"I will have a telephone conversation with President Putin and find out his position on the issue of holding a meeting with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Ukraine, and Russia. The war will not benefit the region," Erdogan stated.