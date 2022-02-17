US remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to bolster European energy security - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The US remains committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and bolster European energy security, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erika Olson said on the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan, Trend report citing the embassy.

“As we look to the future, we remain committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to diversify its economy and bolster European energy security, just as we look forward to bolstering commercial, educational, and cultural links between our two countries. We remain committed to supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will work with Azerbaijan and others in the region to build the foundations for lasting peace,” Olson said.

“As we observe this milestone anniversary in our diplomatic relations, we are not just looking back, but also forward. We have been partners for 30 years – and I am confident our partnership will carry us into the decades ahead. We look forward to working with Azerbaijan on a democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for all,” she added.