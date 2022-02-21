EU Special Representative for South Caucasus arrives in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has arrived in Azerbaijan, he wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
"Glad to be back in Baku. Looking forward to discussions tomorrow to follow up on engagement and discuss next steps," he wrote.
