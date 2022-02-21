UK is steadfast and supportive partner for Azerbaijan - UK's Boris Johnson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear President Aliyev, on March 11, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan will mark 30 years of diplomatic relations," the message said. "I would like to use this opportunity to reiterate the importance that the United Kingdom attaches to the relationship between our two countries."

According to the message, over the last 30 years, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Azerbaijan have worked together to develop an important strategic partnership.

"I am delighted that since the early foundations of UK's investment in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, this relationship has broadened and flourished," the message said. "Investment and trade continue to grow. Our education and cultural links are extremely close, and we have developed increasingly valuable cooperation on important issues, including climate change and clean energy, regional security, and support for women and girls."

According to the message, the United Kingdom is, and will continue to be, a steadfast and supportive partner for the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"I look forward to the continued development of our partnership in the years ahead," the message said.