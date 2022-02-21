Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 21 February 2022 14:45 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan attaches a particular importance to the friendship and cooperation with the United Kingdom, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Prime Minister of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying that our ties in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields based on mutual trust and support between our countries have dynamically developed in last thirty years," Azerbaijani president said.

"The achievements we attained in the economic sphere in this period are encouraging. The United Kingdom until today has put large scale investments into the economy of Azerbaijan. Almost 600 businesses representing your country which is one of the biggest trade partners of Azerbaijan are involved and successfully operate in several important projects in Azerbaijan," Azerbaijani president said.

"I wish to note in particular our years’ long relations of strategic partnership well tested in the energy area. Today’s still successful continuation of our energy collaboration founded on the basis of the Contract of the Century in 1994 mirrors our beneficial working relationship and reciprocal confidence. It is pleasant to see our strategic cooperation with BP as our reliable partner in oil and gas production. I highly value the support given by the United Kingdom to the Southern Gas Corridor and convey my congratulations on the occasion of successful completion of the project’s construction," the head of state said.

"It is remarkable that today our interaction in the field of energy has evolved by being elevated into a new level. The joint activities of Azerbaijan with your country in the green energy transition area are very important in diversifying our ties in non-oil sector. At the same time, we welcome the contribution given by the UK companies for the mine clearance in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation, and applaud their close participation in the reconstruction and rehabilitation of these territories," Azerbaijani president said.

"I believe that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom will continue to develop and expand by our joint efforts," the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran surpasses 135,000
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran surpasses 135,000
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 19
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 19
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 21 Society 14:53
Iran’s West Oil & Gas Production Company plans to boost extraction Oil&Gas 14:53
Georgia's cement imports down Georgia 14:49
Azerbaijan attaches particular importance to friendship and cooperation with UK - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:45
Turkmen branch of Russia's Tatneft opens tender on fire extinguisher maintenance Tenders 14:40
Iran, Qatar plan to launch regular shipping routes Transport 14:39
Azerbaijan discloses growth of export for January 2022 Economy 14:37
Iran proposes building joint underwater tunnel with Qatar Business 14:37
President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to UK's Boris Johnson Politics 14:36
Uzbekistan and Iran intend to deepen mutually beneficial co-op Uzbekistan 14:35
Azerbaijan puts Armenia's ex-presidents on wanted list (VIDEO) Society 14:34
Residents of Jerusalem learn about Azerbaijan's Khojaly tragedy (PHOTO) Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's SMBDA expresses interest in attracting foreign business Economy 14:31
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office confirms detention of Defense Ministry's department head Society 14:30
ANAMA continues to clear hectares of Azerbaijani liberated lands of mines Society 14:29
UK is steadfast and supportive partner for Azerbaijan - UK's Boris Johnson Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan, Iran working on preparing of preferential trade agreement - official (PHOTO) Business 14:24
There are ample opportunities for advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:18
Russian Udmurtia talks growth potential of trade-economic co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 14:18
Russian companies already working in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister Economy 14:12
Azerbaijan boosts electricity generation in January 2022 Oil&Gas 14:07
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange reveals trade data for past week Business 14:06
Uzbekistan, China eye to increase exports and imports of electrical products Uzbekistan 14:03
Georgia’s digital currency project to compete with banking sector Georgia 14:01
Two more regions in Turkmenistan nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election Business 13:52
Turkey reveals transshipment of oil products via local ports in January 2022 Turkey 13:51
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province welcomes development of co-op with Azerbaijan – Governor (PHOTO) Business 13:42
Iran shares data on sales of goods at its Mercantile Exchange Business 13:30
Official of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry detained Society 13:22
Relations between Azerbaijan and EU developing successfully - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 13:21
Another train to depart from Azerbaijan’s Astara city within Russian-Azerbaijani ‘Agroexpress’ project Economy 13:20
Azerbaijan and Russia’s Udmurt Republic sign several agreements in Baku Economy 13:17
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 13:16
2022 to be aimed at strengthening ties with Azerbaijan - adviser to Russian ambassador Economy 13:08
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 13:03
Azerbaijani MPs arrive in Armenia to take part in Euronest meetings Politics 12:56
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Feb.27 Oil&Gas 12:55
Azerbaijan's positions in Khojavand undergo fire from armed Armenian groups Politics 12:54
Iran records rise in number of mining permits issued Business 12:52
Russian finance ministry submits bill on regulation of cryptocurrencies to government Russia 12:48
Kyrgyzstan eyes to boost trade with Iran Business 12:43
Iran's NISOC reveals volume of oil output in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:37
Producer price index in Georgia down Georgia 12:31
Turkmenistan to borrow sturgeon aquaculture practices from Russia’s Astrakhan Business 12:29
Azerbaijan - Georgia trade turnover up in Jan. 2022 Georgia 12:28
Uzbek Central bank shares data on number of bank cards used in 1M2022 Uzbekistan 12:26
Georgia shares data on oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:25
Kazakhstan boosts production of sulfur y-o-y Business 12:24
EU ambassador to observe progress on regional development program in Georgia's Kakheti Georgia 12:21
Eni boosts natural gas sales Oil&Gas 12:20
Turkmenistan ends 2021 with positive agricultural results Business 12:19
Azerbaijan discloses data on investments from Russia (PHOTO) Economy 12:17
Uzbekistan plans to reduce customs duties on imports of cars Uzbekistan 12:15
Iran-Afghanistan to connect Khaf-Herat railway to Uzbek and Chinese railways Transport 12:03
Aggressive separatism results in catastrophe in region - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 11:49
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy filters Kazakhstan 11:47
Eni sees decrease in natural gas output amid mature field declines Oil&Gas 11:44
Iran expects increase in tax revenues Business 11:40
Eni unveils daily crude production in Kazakhstan for 2021 Oil&Gas 11:36
Eni’s hydrocarbon production falls Oil&Gas 11:31
Brazil eyes increasing imports from Iran Business 11:27
Jaishankar Holds Wide-ranging and Productive Talks with French Counterpart in Paris Other News 11:12
Free Trade Agreement: India’s exports worth $26 billion to UAE to get 5% duty relief Other News 11:08
India's services exports may reach USD 325 bn in FY23: SEPC Other News 11:04
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Polish counterpart Politics 11:04
PMO records increase in load/unload operations at Iranian ports Transport 11:03
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (VIDEO) Politics 11:01
Kazakhstan reveals several digital mining farms Oil&Gas 10:59
French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022 Europe 10:57
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Ambarli port in Jan. 2022 Turkey 10:57
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale February 21 Oil&Gas 10:55
Higher oil prices mitigate risks to Azerbaijan’s currency stability – Moody’s Oil&Gas 10:54
Money transfers from Georgia increase Georgia 10:54
Iranian currency rates for February 21 Finance 10:53
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 21 Finance 10:47
Turkey sees increase in cargo turnover at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Int’l Airport Turkey 10:47
Turkmenistan expands area for spring onion cultivation in Dashoguz region Business 10:45
Georgia’s Imereti Agro Zone shares updates on greenhouse project development Georgia 10:42
Russian Ural Airlines launches flights to Uzbekistan's Fergana Uzbekistan 10:41
Azerbaijani delegation to take part in Euronest Parliamentary Assembly’s meetings in Armenia Politics 10:40
Iran discloses details of exports from Khuzestan Province Business 10:38
Iran unveils details of international passenger transportation via its airports Transport 10:31
Radware buys Israeli cybersecurity co SecurityDAM Israel 10:17
MOEX index down 0.74% as morning trading on Moscow Exchange opens Russia 10:08
International flights through Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 10:08
Iran reveals data on electricity generation of Bandar Abbas TPP Oil&Gas 10:05
Utah Senate and House welcome Azerbaijan (VIDEO) Politics 10:04
Kazakh uranium mining company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:00
Turkmenistan's two regions nominate candidates for upcoming presidential election Business 10:00
UNESCO turns blind eye to Armenia’s barbarism in Karabakh - Analysis Politics 09:59
Elders’ meeting held on border of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan 09:56
Iran records increase in number of domestic flights Transport 09:43
Iran shares data on water reserves of country’s dams Oil&Gas 09:41
Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal Oil&Gas 09:39
Uzbekistan notes overall increase in exports within 2021 Uzbekistan 09:26
Iran sees decrease in fishing from Caspian Sea Business 09:22
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Economy 09:16
Iran sees increase in inflation Finance 09:15
Georgia names main goods in domestic exports in 2021 Georgia 09:03
Former Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Bektanov detained Kazakhstan 08:41
All news