Federal President of Austria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21
Trend:
Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Trend reports.
Will be updated
