Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan developing very dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics 22 February 2022 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan developing very dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very dynamically, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports citing the Russia 24 TV Channel.

Will be updated

