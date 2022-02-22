President Putin denies speculation on restoration of Russian Empire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin refuted speculations about the restoration of the Russian Empire, commenting on the recognition of the so-called "LNR" and "DNR" republics, Trend reports via Russia 24 TV channel.

Putin made the statement during a one-on-one meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"We foresaw speculations about the restoration of the Russian Empire, this is not true," the Russian president said.