Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia contains over 40 paragraphs - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

The Declaration is quite extensive, it contains more than 40 paragraphs, covers the essential spheres of our interaction and will be of the utmost importance for the future of our bilateral relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, speaking about the planned signing of the Declaration on allied cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports citing Russia 24 TV channel.

Will be updated