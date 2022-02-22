Azerbaijan and Russia signing important historic document today - President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
This visit is special, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trend reports via Russia 24 TV channel.
“This is my 48th visit as president to Russia, but this is a special case, because today we are signing such an important historic document,” the Azerbaijani president said speaking about the planned signing of the Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.
Will be updated
