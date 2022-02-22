Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan developing very dynamically - President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added (first version released at 16:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing very dynamically, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Trend reports citing the Russia 24 TV Channel.

"I am glad that our relations are regular in nature. We met with you in late November, less than three months ago. Today I am visiting the Russian Federation. All this indicates that our relations are developing very dynamically. We are always in touch, and speak on the phone. Of course, our personal meetings are always of special importance, especially because, as you mentioned, we are on the eve of the signing of the most important document between our countries," said the president.

"It is symbolic that this meeting, as you mentioned, is taking place on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. In my opinion, this document will definitely be very positive for our countries, our relations, as well as regional security. We appreciate and are strengthening the friendly and good-neighborly relations between our countries. The signing of the Declaration on Allied Relations is a good illustration of how hard we have worked in recent years and increased the potential for mutual cooperation. These are not just words and intentions, but specific actions. The declaration is quite broad. It has more than 40 paragraphs. It covers the most important areas of our interaction and, as I have already said, will be of great importance for the future of our bilateral relations," said President Ilham Aliyev.