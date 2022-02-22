To date, we received 14 applications from Russian companies to participate in restoration on Azerbaijani liberated lands - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Today we also discussed issues related to participation of Russian companies in the restoration work on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making a press statement with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 22, Trend reports.

"There is a lot of interest. To date, we have received 14 applications from Russian companies and we are closely considering them," said President Aliyev.

