Today Russia is our main partner in finding way to normalize relations with Armenia – Azerbaijan's president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
To date, Russia is our main partner in finding a way to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making a press statement with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 22, Trend reports.
