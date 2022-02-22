Azerbaijan repeatedly declared its readiness to start work on peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness to start work on a peace treaty, which will also cover the issues of clarification of borders, delimitation, and other issues that are necessary for any countries that want to regulate relations between them, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, while making a press statement with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Feb. 22, Trend reports.

Will be updated