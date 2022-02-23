Positions of Azerbaijan Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23
Trend:
The positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the Fuzuli direction were subjected to fire, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry
On February 23, at 10:05, members of the illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, with no reason, using small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Yukhari Veysalli village of the Fuzuli region.
Retaliatory actions have been undertaken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.
