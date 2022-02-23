Turkey expects positive approach from Armenia – President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

If Armenia intends to continue the process of normalizing relations with Turkey, initiated by the special representatives, then to keep the border closed is out of the question, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters who accompanied him during his visit to several African countries, Trend reports.

The president reminded that Turkey decided to resume direct flights with Armenia to normalize relations.

“The Istanbul-Yerevan flights were launched in early February,” President Erdogan added. “We expect a positive approach from Armenia. We said that we will eliminate the problems between Turkey and Armenia by creating a platform with six countries.”

“We support the creation of this platform,” the president said. “From this point of view, the processes of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and relations between Turkey and Armenia can develop, supporting each other.”

“Our idea of regional cooperation will also support and boost these bilateral processes,” the president said. “Everyone must act constructively to effectively use this historic opportunity. We will continue to carry out all these processes in close coordination with Azerbaijan, as we have done up till now.”