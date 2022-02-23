President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold phone talks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone talks on Feb. 23, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)