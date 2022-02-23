Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
ECB has space to gradually normalize policy
ECB has space to gradually normalize policy
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters
Progress in IGB’s construction as of mid-February
Progress in IGB’s construction as of mid-February
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan talks facilities privatized through auction Economy 18:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold phone talks Politics 18:37
Azerbaijan completes repair of oil tanker (PHOTO) Economy 18:31
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.23 Uzbekistan 18:10
Azerbaijan increases lending of real estate sector in January 2022 Finance 18:09
Azerbaijan discusses establishment of electric vehicle assembly plant (PHOTO) Business 18:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly picks up Finance 17:57
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17:56
Kazakhstan starts spring field work in one of districts Kazakhstan 17:56
Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh Society 17:54
Kazakhstan cuts fuel and lubricant exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 17:52
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 17:51
Azerbaijan discloses total assets of local banks for January 2022 Finance 17:42
Turkey expects positive approach from Armenia – President Erdogan Politics 17:36
Turkmenistan-Germany trade turnover revealed Business 17:24
Turkey to assist Azerbaijan in development of knowledge for Fourth Industrial Revolution Economy 17:21
Azerbaijan's Pasha Insurance company registers increase in collected fees Economy 17:13
IsDB Institute and TOSSD Secretariat Help Build Capacity on Monitoring Flow of Resources for SDGs Other News 17:12
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 17:08
Uzbek airline plans to increase passenger traffic in 2022 Uzbekistan 16:58
Azerbaijan reveals volume of money supply for January 2022 Finance 16:58
ECB has space to gradually normalize policy Europe 16:57
U.S. to hold its biggest offshore wind auction US 16:54
UK's MPs issue joint statement on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan's armored vehicles crews conduct practical training exercises (VIDEO) Politics 16:44
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 16:43
Progress in IGB’s construction as of mid-February Oil&Gas 16:40
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange looks for investor base in UAE Israel 16:39
UNDP sums up its projects in Georgia in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 16:39
ICGB applies for certification as independent transmission operator Oil&Gas 16:30
SOCAR implementing pilot project to manage gas leakage Oil&Gas 16:30
Georgia shares data on top oil suppliers Georgia 15:55
Azerbaijani financial entities, Ministry of Ecology sign memorandum of understanding Economy 15:53
Kyrgyzstan reports 20 new coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 15:50
Azerbaijan, Iran determine list of goods within preferential trade agreement - ambassador Economy 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders of Russia’s top mass media at TASS headquarters Politics 15:43
Visit of speaker of Moldovan parliament to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli and Shusha cities begins Politics 15:42
Azerbaijani MPs visit Blue Mosque in Armenia's Yerevan (PHOTO) Politics 15:40
Turkey discloses cargo transshipment via local ports from USA in January 2022 Turkey 15:34
Azerbaijan shares date for payment of pensions to war veterans Society 15:27
Kazakhstan’s freight transport operator opens tender for transport equipment repair Tenders 15:25
Turkmenistan, Russia sign security cooperation roadmap Business 15:24
Azerbaijani minister clarifies issue of conferring "Veteran of War" title to volunteers Society 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation Politics 15:15
SOFAZ names share of investments in fixed income instruments Oil&Gas 15:14
Declaration on Allied Cooperation to upgrade Azerbaijan-Russia ties - Russian experts Politics 15:13
Record number of traffic interception events revealed in world in late 2021 ICT 15:07
SOFAZ reveals breakdown of investments by regions Oil&Gas 15:00
Uzbek airline to resume regular direct flights to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23 Society 14:59
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO) Politics 14:54
Turkey reveals number of vessels received by Botas port in January 2022 Turkey 14:53
Azerbaijan’s state oil fund talks on possibility of changing investment portfolio structure Oil&Gas 14:47
UPS loses $2 billion euro claim for EU veto on TNT bid Europe 14:45
Positions of Azerbaijan Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire - MoD Politics 14:44
Azerbaijani banks may establish correspondent relations with BNY Mellon Finance 14:44
Ted Baker shares jump after strong fourth-quarter sales Europe 14:37
India’s Jaishankar invites Momen for Delhi visit Other News 14:36
India & UAE's shared concern on terrorism reshaping their cooperation: LS Speaker Birla Other News 14:35
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss energy co-op Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey unveils freight traffic via its ports from Ukraine Turkey 14:31
TANAP studying possibility of hydrogen mixture transportation Oil&Gas 14:22
Georgia names its main coal suppliers Georgia 14:16
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed Oil&Gas 14:14
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages Oil&Gas 14:04
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony Politics 13:47
Another freight train sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within 'Agroexpress' project Economy 13:39
Azerbaijan decreases lending for transport, communications sector Finance 13:38
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for gas pressure regulators Tenders 12:53
Delek in advanced talks for Morocco energy exploration licenses Israel 12:48
Azerbaijan sees dynamic growth of creative industry - Intellectual Property Agency Economy 12:48
Danone quarterly sales beat estimate, inflation in focus US 12:43
Puma predicts strong 2022 even as inflation weighs Europe 12:41
Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars Europe 12:39
Turkmenistan-Belgium trade turnover revealed for 11M2021 Business 12:36
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:33
Azerbaijan to create social rehabilitation facility in Fuzuli district Society 12:33
Georgia to cancel tax benefits - economist Georgia 12:26
Armenia destroyed all schools in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city – deputy minister Society 12:22
Azerbaijan unveils transactions through "QR-codes" within Instant Payments System Finance 11:50
Georgia approves loan agreement with French Development Agency Georgia 11:40
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material, technical resources Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses death toll in mine explosions in liberated lands Society 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:26
Rafale project complete, India-France cement ties amidst global turmoil Other News 11:24
Uzbek Statistics Committee records increase in car imports Uzbekistan 11:24
Azerbaijan expects growth of share of creative industry in GDP Economy 11:24
Turkmenistan aims to expand relations with Russia – Turkmen FM Business 11:18
India to have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026: Deloitte Other News 11:14
Georgia shares main destinations of car re-exports Georgia 11:08
Dubai scraps rapid RTPCR rules for Indian travellers Other News 11:05
More than 4 million people in Tajikistan vaccinated against COVID-19 so far Tajikistan 11:00
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes exhibition of famous Azerbaijani painter's works in Moscow Society 10:58
Project to develop lottery activities being launched in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:56
Azerbaijan registers increase in transactions through internet banking Finance 10:51
Uzbek companies to start exporting cement via direct contracts Uzbekistan 10:42
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Steel Company sees surge in sponge iron production Business 10:41
Turkmen and Russian FMs discuss upcoming Caspian summit agenda Business 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 23 Finance 10:22
All news