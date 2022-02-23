President Ilham Aliyev ends official visit to Russian Federation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today completed his official visit to the Russian Federation, Trend reports.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)