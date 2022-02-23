Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district

Politics 23 February 2022 21:34 (UTC+04:00)
Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:

The remains of another Armenian soldier were found today, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmed Shahidov told Trend.

According to him, the remains of the Armenian soldier were found today during search operations in Khojavand. They were transferred to Armenia.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals
Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals
Azerbaijan increases significantly lending of construction sector in January 2022
Azerbaijan increases significantly lending of construction sector in January 2022
Azerbaijan registers decrease in lending for industry and production for year
Azerbaijan registers decrease in lending for industry and production for year
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
EU imposes sanctions against 351 MPs of State Duma of Russia Europe 21:45
Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district Politics 21:34
EU special summit on Ukraine set for Feb 24 Europe 21:22
Srebrenica victim appeals to Armenian PM to recognize Khojaly genocide Politics 21:06
Former deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee detained Kazakhstan 20:54
President Ilham Aliyev ends official visit to Russian Federation Politics 20:37
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert Politics 20:26
Azerbaijani schoolchildren strive for more medals ICT 20:11
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 20:08
Azerbaijan confirms 1,979 more COVID-19 cases, 7,198 recoveries Society 20:01
Japan interested in importing Iran's oil - Joint Commercial Committee Business 19:55
Azerbaijan expects Iran's Parliament to officially recognize Khojaly genocide - ambassador Politics 19:45
Azerbaijan increases significantly lending of construction sector in January 2022 Finance 19:22
Turkey ready to contribute to reducing tensions between Russia and Ukraine - President Erdogan Turkey 19:14
Azerbaijan registers decrease in lending for industry and production for year Finance 18:57
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO) Politics 18:53
May TANAP supply gas from Black Sea? Oil&Gas 18:51
Azerbaijan talks facilities privatized through auction Economy 18:37
President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold phone talks Politics 18:37
Azerbaijan completes repair of oil tanker (PHOTO) Economy 18:31
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for Feb.23 Uzbekistan 18:10
Azerbaijan increases lending of real estate sector in January 2022 Finance 18:09
Azerbaijan discusses establishment of electric vehicle assembly plant (PHOTO) Business 18:07
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly picks up Finance 17:57
Price indexes of financial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17:56
Kazakhstan starts spring field work in one of districts Kazakhstan 17:56
Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture talks production of films on Karabakh Society 17:54
Kazakhstan cuts fuel and lubricant exports to Georgia Oil&Gas 17:52
Uzbekistan increases motor gasoline production Uzbekistan 17:51
Azerbaijan discloses total assets of local banks for January 2022 Finance 17:42
Turkey expects positive approach from Armenia – President Erdogan Politics 17:36
Turkmenistan-Germany trade turnover revealed Business 17:24
Turkey to assist Azerbaijan in development of knowledge for Fourth Industrial Revolution Economy 17:21
Azerbaijan's Pasha Insurance company registers increase in collected fees Economy 17:13
IsDB Institute and TOSSD Secretariat Help Build Capacity on Monitoring Flow of Resources for SDGs Other News 17:12
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of wholesale trade turnover Uzbekistan 17:08
Uzbek airline plans to increase passenger traffic in 2022 Uzbekistan 16:58
Azerbaijan reveals volume of money supply for January 2022 Finance 16:58
ECB has space to gradually normalize policy Europe 16:57
U.S. to hold its biggest offshore wind auction US 16:54
UK's MPs issue joint statement on 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan's armored vehicles crews conduct practical training exercises (VIDEO) Politics 16:44
Gas prices in Europe surpass $960 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 16:43
Progress in IGB’s construction as of mid-February Oil&Gas 16:40
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange looks for investor base in UAE Israel 16:39
UNDP sums up its projects in Georgia in 2021 (Exclusive) Georgia 16:39
ICGB applies for certification as independent transmission operator Oil&Gas 16:30
SOCAR implementing pilot project to manage gas leakage Oil&Gas 16:30
Georgia shares data on top oil suppliers Georgia 15:55
Azerbaijani financial entities, Ministry of Ecology sign memorandum of understanding Economy 15:53
Kyrgyzstan reports 20 new coronavirus cases Kyrgyzstan 15:50
Azerbaijan, Iran determine list of goods within preferential trade agreement - ambassador Economy 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev meets with leaders of Russia’s top mass media at TASS headquarters Politics 15:43
Visit of speaker of Moldovan parliament to Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli and Shusha cities begins Politics 15:42
Azerbaijani MPs visit Blue Mosque in Armenia's Yerevan (PHOTO) Politics 15:40
Turkey discloses cargo transshipment via local ports from USA in January 2022 Turkey 15:34
Azerbaijan shares date for payment of pensions to war veterans Society 15:27
Kazakhstan’s freight transport operator opens tender for transport equipment repair Tenders 15:25
Turkmenistan, Russia sign security cooperation roadmap Business 15:24
Azerbaijani minister clarifies issue of conferring "Veteran of War" title to volunteers Society 15:22
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation Politics 15:15
SOFAZ names share of investments in fixed income instruments Oil&Gas 15:14
Declaration on Allied Cooperation to upgrade Azerbaijan-Russia ties - Russian experts Politics 15:13
Record number of traffic interception events revealed in world in late 2021 ICT 15:07
SOFAZ reveals breakdown of investments by regions Oil&Gas 15:00
Uzbek airline to resume regular direct flights to Azerbaijan Uzbekistan 14:59
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 23 Society 14:59
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO) Politics 14:54
Turkey reveals number of vessels received by Botas port in January 2022 Turkey 14:53
Azerbaijan’s state oil fund talks on possibility of changing investment portfolio structure Oil&Gas 14:47
UPS loses $2 billion euro claim for EU veto on TNT bid Europe 14:45
Positions of Azerbaijan Army in Fuzuli direction subjected to fire - MoD Politics 14:44
Azerbaijani banks may establish correspondent relations with BNY Mellon Finance 14:44
Ted Baker shares jump after strong fourth-quarter sales Europe 14:37
India’s Jaishankar invites Momen for Delhi visit Other News 14:36
India & UAE's shared concern on terrorism reshaping their cooperation: LS Speaker Birla Other News 14:35
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss energy co-op Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey unveils freight traffic via its ports from Ukraine Turkey 14:31
TANAP studying possibility of hydrogen mixture transportation Oil&Gas 14:22
Georgia names its main coal suppliers Georgia 14:16
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed Oil&Gas 14:14
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages Oil&Gas 14:04
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony Politics 13:47
Another freight train sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within 'Agroexpress' project Economy 13:39
Azerbaijan decreases lending for transport, communications sector Finance 13:38
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for gas pressure regulators Tenders 12:53
Delek in advanced talks for Morocco energy exploration licenses Israel 12:48
Azerbaijan sees dynamic growth of creative industry - Intellectual Property Agency Economy 12:48
Danone quarterly sales beat estimate, inflation in focus US 12:43
Puma predicts strong 2022 even as inflation weighs Europe 12:41
Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars Europe 12:39
Turkmenistan-Belgium trade turnover revealed for 11M2021 Business 12:36
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:33
Azerbaijan to create social rehabilitation facility in Fuzuli district Society 12:33
Georgia to cancel tax benefits - economist Georgia 12:26
Armenia destroyed all schools in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city – deputy minister Society 12:22
Azerbaijan unveils transactions through "QR-codes" within Instant Payments System Finance 11:50
Georgia approves loan agreement with French Development Agency Georgia 11:40
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material, technical resources Tenders 11:32
All news