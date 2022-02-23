Remains of Armenian soldier found in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23
By Farid Zohrabov – Trend:
The remains of another Armenian soldier were found today, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmed Shahidov told Trend.
According to him, the remains of the Armenian soldier were found today during search operations in Khojavand. They were transferred to Armenia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev - one of biggest international politicians of our times - Russian expert
Budapest Centre for Prevention of Mass Atrocities calls Armenia to "recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide" (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view TASS exhibition on Azerbaijan-Russia cooperation
Azerbaijani MPs attend memorial evening for victims of Khojaly genocide in Israel's Or Akiva (PHOTO)