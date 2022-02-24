Russia's Foreign Ministry corrects previously published distorted text of Turkmenchay Treaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has corrected the previously published distorted text of the Treaty of Turkmenchay (1828), Trend reports.

The day before, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the publication of a distorted text of the Treaty of Turkmenchay on the official page of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It is surprising and regrettable that Russian Foreign Ministry's official social media page published distorted information about the Treaty of Turkmenchay (1828) on the day of signing the Declaration on "Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation". The expression "Eastern Armenia" is not mentioned in the text of the agreement, and this fact is well known to the Department of History and Records at the Russian Foreign Ministry. We consider it necessary to eliminate the misrepresentation and expect the corresponding correction of this false information by the Russian Foreign Ministry," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.