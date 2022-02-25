Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his account in Twitter in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis discovered in the village of Edilli in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.
"Mass grave site according to eye witnesses account of former Azerbaijani POWs identified in ex-occupied Edilli village. Edilli used as concentration/torture camp for Azerbaijani POWs and captured civilians by Armenian forces. 4000 Azerbaijanis still missing since I Karabakh war", Hikmat Hajiyev twitted.
