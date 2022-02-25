Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide is clear illustration of Armenia's racist policy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The sole reason for killing the inhabitants of Khojaly was their ethnicity, and this clearly indicates the racist policy pursued by Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

The minister noted that a thorough investigation of the Khojaly genocide by the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan proved it was genocide.

"To date, the national legislatures of 17 countries and 23 US states have strongly condemned the genocide and adopted appropriate decisions and resolutions. Unfortunately, despite this, the perpetrators of this crime have yet to be brought to justice," Bayramov said.

During the first Karabakh war, on Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.