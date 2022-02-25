Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

Khojaly is a tragedy of the entire international community, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said at a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

Hajiyev stressed that Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia as a result of a military operation and genocide was committed there.

“Armenia must be held legally responsible for the murder of people in Khojaly and other massacre,” the assistant to the Azerbaijani president added. “The Armenian society must apologize for this black page in its history.”