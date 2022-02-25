We support initiatives to ensure affordable, equitable, universal and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

Trend:

We appreciate and support the works of COVAX Facility and the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, including the COVAX Advance Market Commitment Engagement, as well as other constructive related initiatives to ensure affordable, equitable, universal and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines for all, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing a high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly in a video format, Trend reports.

"Further, noting the challenging circumstances faced by United Nations Peacekeepers, we welcome the efforts of countries for donating COVID-19 vaccines to UN Peace Operations," Azerbaijani president said.

"It is important that all States, international organizations and relevant stakeholders commit to transparency in all matters relating to the production, distribution and fair pricing of vaccines, in accordance with national and regional legal frameworks. Equally significant is that States take immediate steps to prevent speculation and undue export controls and stockpiling that may hinder affordable, timely, equitable and universal access for all countries to COVID-19 vaccines," the head of state said.