So far, 68 per cent of adult population in Azerbaijan received two shots of vaccine - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25

The Non-Aligned Movement stands ready to continue its active engagement in advancing international solidarity, which would allow the soonest possible elimination of the pandemic and effective recovery process. In this regard, our Movement will come up with new result-oriented initiatives on addressing post-COVID-19 recovery needs, President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev said addressing a high-level thematic debate convened by President of UN General Assembly in a video format, Trend reports.

"Distinguished participants, now, I would like to make the following statement in my national capacity. Azerbaijan continues to take solid and adequate measures against the COVID-19 to keep the pandemic under control," the head of state said.

"We launched an immunization campaign in January 2021. So far, 68 per cent of the adult population in the country has received two shots. $1.6 billion of a financial assistance package to support COVID-affected people and businesses is allocated from the state budget for this year," Azerbaijani president said.