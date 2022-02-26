President Ilham Aliyev, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hold phone conversation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26
Trend:
On February 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports citing the official page of President Ilham Aliyev on Twitter.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO)
Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA